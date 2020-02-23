Woman poisons kids, ends life in Andhra

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A woman poisoned her two children before committing suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Unuguntapalem of Kota mandal on Friday late night. The deceased were identified as Eluru Rani and her two children Sandeep (5) and Sudheer (2).

According to police, Nagarjuna married Rani six years ago. When Rani asked Nagarjuna to search for a house in the city, he refused. Angered by his refusal, Rani resorted to the extreme step after her husband went out.