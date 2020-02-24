Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Vasathi Deevena scheme on February 24

Scheme to take care of hostel and mess charges of  ITI, polytechnic, degree and PG students

Published: 24th February 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   All set for the launch of the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme, which will benefit lakhs of students across the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching the scheme in Vizianagaram district on Monday. After Amma Vodi scheme, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is now launching Vasathi Deevena to ensure that no student stops his/her studies midway due to poverty. 

While financial assistance is provided till Intermediate under the Amma Vodi scheme, Vasathi Deevena will take care of the hostel and mess charges of  ITI, polytechnic, degree and PG students. The Education Department has approved Rs 2,300 crore for the scheme for the current financial year. The amount under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena will be credited into the account of the mother or guardian of the eligible student. 

The Education Department will give Rs 10,000 for ITI students, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic students and Rs 20,000 for degree students every year under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme in two equal installments — in February and July.The objective of the scheme is to help the mothers/guardians financially so that they continue to send their children for higher education without any difficulty. 

It is also being expected that the new scheme will reduce dropout rate in the higher education. A total of 11,87,904 students will benefit from the scheme in the State. The selection of the beneficiaries was done in a transparent manner, with village and ward volunteers conducting a household survey. If students are left out, they would be considered after cross-checking their details. The government will make sure no eligible student is left out from the scheme, official sources said. 

JVD cards with a unique bar code are being distributed to all eligible students. The bar code indicates the full details of the student, including the status of the sanctioned amount under the scheme. The highest number of ITI student beneficiaries are from East Godavari (6,828) and the least from Nellore (2,057). In the case of polytechnic student beneficiaries, Krishna tops the list with 14,903 and Nellore (3,334) is at the bottom. In the case of degree and PG students, Chittoor with 1,22,219 beneficiaries tops the chart and Vizinagaram with 52,944 is at the bottom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp