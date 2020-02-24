Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Vasathi Deevena scheme on February 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All set for the launch of the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme, which will benefit lakhs of students across the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching the scheme in Vizianagaram district on Monday. After Amma Vodi scheme, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is now launching Vasathi Deevena to ensure that no student stops his/her studies midway due to poverty.

While financial assistance is provided till Intermediate under the Amma Vodi scheme, Vasathi Deevena will take care of the hostel and mess charges of ITI, polytechnic, degree and PG students. The Education Department has approved Rs 2,300 crore for the scheme for the current financial year. The amount under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena will be credited into the account of the mother or guardian of the eligible student.

The Education Department will give Rs 10,000 for ITI students, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic students and Rs 20,000 for degree students every year under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme in two equal installments — in February and July.The objective of the scheme is to help the mothers/guardians financially so that they continue to send their children for higher education without any difficulty.

It is also being expected that the new scheme will reduce dropout rate in the higher education. A total of 11,87,904 students will benefit from the scheme in the State. The selection of the beneficiaries was done in a transparent manner, with village and ward volunteers conducting a household survey. If students are left out, they would be considered after cross-checking their details. The government will make sure no eligible student is left out from the scheme, official sources said.

JVD cards with a unique bar code are being distributed to all eligible students. The bar code indicates the full details of the student, including the status of the sanctioned amount under the scheme. The highest number of ITI student beneficiaries are from East Godavari (6,828) and the least from Nellore (2,057). In the case of polytechnic student beneficiaries, Krishna tops the list with 14,903 and Nellore (3,334) is at the bottom. In the case of degree and PG students, Chittoor with 1,22,219 beneficiaries tops the chart and Vizinagaram with 52,944 is at the bottom.