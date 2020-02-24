Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police rescue family lost in forest

On being alerted, Sub-Inspector Venkateswarlu deputed a Blue Colts team which launched a search for the family.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Vayalpadu police, who responded swiftly to a call on Dial 100 on Saturday, rescued a five-member family from a forest area near Veerannakonda after they lost their way.

The police stated that a woman, along with her four children, including three girls, had visited the Veerabhadra Swamy temple near Veerannakonda. While returning, the family got lost deep inside the forest and was unable to find a way out. 

They immediately dialled 100 and explained the situation. Chittoor Command Control room received the complaint around 4:04 pm and the Vayalpadu Police Station was informed. On being alerted, Sub-Inspector Venkateswarlu deputed a Blue Colts team which launched a search for the family.

The team searched for more than an hour in the forest. Finally, they found the family members and brought them to Vayalpadu Police Station around 5:30 pm. The police later reunited the family members with their elders.

Chittoor district police have appealed to the people to dial 100 or send a message to the police on the WhatsApp number 9440900005  in case they face any emergency.

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh police
Comments

