Gannavaram police seize 450 kg ganja

In a joint operation carried out by the Excise Department and Gannavaram police, around 450 kg ganja was found from a car in the late hours of Saturday. 

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a joint operation carried out by the Excise Department and Gannavaram police, around 450 kg ganja was found from a car in the late hours of Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted the car, which was on its way to Tamil Nadu, at Atkur village under Gannavaram police station limits. While the accused managed to escape from the spot, the officials seized the contraband packed in polythene bags along with two iron rods.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP- task force) K Srinivas said they received information that two old ganja smugglers purchased Ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency area. “We have identified the accused based on the vehicle registration number and Aadhaar cards found in the car,” ACP K Srinivas said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

TAGS
ganja andhra pradesh
Comments

