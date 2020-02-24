MLA begins  padayatra to  Srisailam 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC Nandigama MLA Dr M Jaganmohan Rao along with his supporters has started a padayatra to Srisailam from Nandigama in support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision of three capitals.

The 319 km long padayatr will conclude at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam, where he will perform special pujas seeking success of three capitals and development of the State. He said the people of the State welcomed the decision but opposition TDP was still supporting the centralised development of Amaravati.