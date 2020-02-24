Pass resolution against CAA, CPI urges CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pass a resolution against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens in the State legislative assembly. Finding fault with the CM for making his members of parliament extend support to the bill in Parliament, he observed that some states had already passed a resolution against them in their respective assemblies. He asserted that they will not stop until the Centre scraps the legislation and noted that a round table meeting against the CAA would be held in Vijayawada on Tuesday at Hotel Ilapuram.