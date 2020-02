By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A long-pending demand for an overbridge over Nallamada drains is going to be a reality soon. On the initiative of Bapatla MLA and Deputy Speaker, the government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the construction of the overbridge.

The officials concerned on Sunday inspected Gadidadibbha village of Karlapalem mandal and Kappalavaripalem of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district. Earlier, the officials had submitted a report for construction of overbridge between the two villages.