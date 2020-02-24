Sub-collector  meets housing beneficiaries

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid sub collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar interacted with the beneficiaries of housing for the poor initiative in Atkuru village of Unguturu mandal of Krishna district on Sunday and told them that the list of beneficiaries was made available at the village secretariats. He told them to immediately apply if anybody’s name was missing from the list. He informed them that marking of the lands has been completed and that the plots would be given by Ugadi.
