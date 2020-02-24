Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘TD spreading rumours against Visakhapatnam’

 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are spreading rumours to dent the image of Brand Vizag, YSRC leader Koyya Prasada Reddy said.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are spreading rumours to dent the image of Brand Vizag, YSRC leader Koyya Prasada Reddy said. It was unfortunate the TDP leaders were spreading lies the Indian Navy raised objections to the proposal to set up Secretariat in Millennium Tower in the city. 

Addressing mediapersons, Reddy said the TDP leaders, besieged with corruption charges following IT raids and vigilance report on the ESI scam, were trying to make light of the charges. He said the vigilance report cited involvement of TDP leaders K Atchannaidu and P Pulla Rao. 

However, the TDP leaders were accusing the ruling party of targetting BC leaders such as Atchannaidu, Reddy said, adding they were now panicky as the State government has constituted an SIT to probe corruption charges and insider trading in Amaravati during the former TDP government’s regime.

He said the party leaders were creating hurdles to land pooling for distribution of house site pattas to the poor. Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was making false allegations that the land was being taken forcibly from the farmers, he said. It was a conspiracy by the TDP to stall the government’s flagship programme to give house sites to the poor, he said. The TDP leaders were unable to digest Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity for laumnching a slew of welfare schemes in the past nine months. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Desam Party Koyya Prasada Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp