‘TD spreading rumours against Visakhapatnam’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are spreading rumours to dent the image of Brand Vizag, YSRC leader Koyya Prasada Reddy said. It was unfortunate the TDP leaders were spreading lies the Indian Navy raised objections to the proposal to set up Secretariat in Millennium Tower in the city.

Addressing mediapersons, Reddy said the TDP leaders, besieged with corruption charges following IT raids and vigilance report on the ESI scam, were trying to make light of the charges. He said the vigilance report cited involvement of TDP leaders K Atchannaidu and P Pulla Rao.

However, the TDP leaders were accusing the ruling party of targetting BC leaders such as Atchannaidu, Reddy said, adding they were now panicky as the State government has constituted an SIT to probe corruption charges and insider trading in Amaravati during the former TDP government’s regime.

He said the party leaders were creating hurdles to land pooling for distribution of house site pattas to the poor. Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was making false allegations that the land was being taken forcibly from the farmers, he said. It was a conspiracy by the TDP to stall the government’s flagship programme to give house sites to the poor, he said. The TDP leaders were unable to digest Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity for laumnching a slew of welfare schemes in the past nine months.