Women throw chilli powder on Andhra Pradesh MP for hitting farmer with car

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women protestors of the Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee (JAC) allegedly threw chill powder on Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and his staff after the MP’s car hit a farmer in Lemalle village of Amaravati Mandal on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when Suresh was on his way to Guntur after attending the Amaralingeswara Swamy’s Radhotsavam in Amaravati. The car hit Hanumantha Rao, a farmer from Thullur Tadikonda, causing him to fall and hurt his left leg.

Women protestors then stopped the MP’s car, demanded an unconditional apology, and raised slogans against Suresh and the YSRC government.

When the MP and his security personnel tried to pacify them, they allegedly manhandled and threw chilli powder on them.

The protestors also staged a rasta roko in Lemalle village, sparking tension in the region. The police eventually reached the spot, rescued the MP and took the agitators into custody.

Addressing mediapersons later, Suresh demanded severe action against the agitators who caused unrest in the village, he lambasted opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders, accusing them of indulging in cheap politics and provoking women and farmers for their benefit.

“It was an accidental incident. When giving way to a bus, my driver turned to the left. In the process, a person came under the wheels and was slightly injured. Though I told my staff to admit him to the local hospital, the women attacked us for no reason,” he said. Meanwhile, the agitators approached the Amaravati police, demanding the release of the protestors who were taken into custody. The women protestors alleged that followers of the YSRC behaved rudely with them and kept them confined in buses.

Youth JAC conducts cycle rally

Guntur: Amaravati Parirakshana Youth JAC on Sunday conducted a cycle rally named ‘Pedal for Capital’ demanding Amaravati to be retained as capital. The JAC leaders started the rally from Chebrolu Hanumaiah Circle to Hindu College Centre and raised slogans against YSRC government for the three capital plan. JAC leader Ravipati Saikrishna alleged that the Chief Minister is playing delaying tactics by constituting SIT to create fear among the people of Amaravati