Home States Andhra Pradesh

Women throw chilli powder on Andhra Pradesh MP for hitting farmer with car

Suresh’s car hit farmer in Lemalle when he was going to Guntur

Published: 24th February 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

spices, chilli powder, pepper

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women protestors of the Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee (JAC) allegedly threw chill powder on Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and his staff after the MP’s car hit a farmer in Lemalle village of Amaravati Mandal on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when Suresh was on his way to Guntur after attending the Amaralingeswara Swamy’s Radhotsavam in Amaravati. The car hit Hanumantha Rao, a farmer from Thullur Tadikonda, causing him to fall and hurt his left leg.

Women protestors then stopped the MP’s car, demanded an unconditional apology, and raised slogans against Suresh and the YSRC government. 

When the MP and his security personnel tried to pacify them, they allegedly manhandled and threw chilli powder on them.

The protestors also staged a rasta roko in Lemalle village, sparking tension in the region. The police eventually reached the spot, rescued the MP and took the agitators into custody.

Addressing mediapersons later, Suresh demanded severe action against the agitators who caused unrest in the village, he lambasted opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders, accusing them of indulging in cheap politics and provoking women and farmers for their benefit. 

“It was an accidental incident. When giving way to a bus, my driver turned to the left. In the process, a person came under the wheels and was slightly injured. Though I told my staff to admit him to the local hospital, the women attacked us for no reason,” he said. Meanwhile, the agitators approached the Amaravati police, demanding the release of the protestors who were taken into custody. The women protestors alleged that followers of the YSRC behaved rudely with them and kept them confined in buses.

Youth JAC conducts  cycle rally

Guntur: Amaravati Parirakshana Youth JAC on Sunday conducted a cycle rally named ‘Pedal for Capital’ demanding Amaravati to be retained as capital. The JAC leaders started the rally from Chebrolu Hanumaiah Circle to Hindu College Centre and raised slogans against YSRC government for the three capital plan. JAC leader Ravipati Saikrishna alleged that the Chief Minister is playing delaying tactics by constituting SIT to create fear among the people of Amaravati

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandigam Suresh Amaravati Parirakshana
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp