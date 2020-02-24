Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP MP demands Chandrababu Naidu's arrest for 'engineering repeated attacks'

The YSRCP leader alleged that Naidu has been placing women in the forefront as a shield while party workers are carrying out the attacks.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMRAVATI: An MP of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSR Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for what he called engineering repeated attacks on him.

Nandigama Suresh, who is a member of Lok Sabha from Bapatla constituency, told reporters here that he and his staff members were attacked by a mob in Amaravati on Sunday at the behest of Naidu.

He said that the opposition leader has a history-laden with vindictive politics and political murders. He alleged that the increasing attacks reflect the fear of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leadership after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was ordered to probe into the irregularities in land pooling and insider trading in Amaravati.

The YSRCP leader alleged that Chandrababu Naidu has been placing women in the forefront as a shield while party workers are carrying out the attacks. He also claimed that "TDP friendly media is distorting facts to paint a different picture".

"Unless Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are arrested and the sponsored agitations, pre-meditated attacks are stopped and the misplaced arrogance of the Chandrababu and his community is checked, chalk and cheese cannot be separated," he said.

Suresh claimed that when he and his staff were going to police station to lodge a complaint about an earlier attack, a mob of 300 people attacked them again. He alleged the investors and those involved in the insider trading are sponsoring the attacks.

"If elected representatives are stopped and attacked by a mob, armed with chilli powder, using filthy language and such situations are not checked forthwith by taking stringent measures, including the arrest of the perpetrators of the agitation, the message that goes out will be different," he said.

