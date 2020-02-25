Home States Andhra Pradesh

27 woodcutters held, 47 red logs seized in Andhra Pradesh's Proddatur forest range

Though the woodcutters were more in number, the forest staff tactically surrounded them and arrested 27 woodcutters and of them 25 were from Tamil Nadu and two belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

DFO Guru Prabhaker producing the arrested in illegal smuggling of Rosewood at Nagasaanipalli forest area in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Forest officials, in a major combing operation, seized 47 red sanders logs and arrested 27 woodcutters at Nagasanipalle in Khajipet mandal of Proddatur forest range.

Speaking to the media at Proddatur on Monday, Divisional Forest Officer Guru Prabhakar said that acting on a tip-off on the influx of woodcutters from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the forest staff carried out a massive combing operation in Nagasanipalle area on Sunday night. 

They spotted a transport vehicle and five cars behind bushes and woodcutters loading red sanders logs into the vehicle. Though the woodcutters were more in number, the forest staff tactically surrounded them and arrested 27 woodcutters and of them 25 were from Tamil Nadu and two belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

The forest staff seized 47 red sanders logs weighing 1.5 metric tonnes worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market. However, the seized logs are worth Rs 5.7 lakh only in the domestic market. Five cars being used as pilot vehicles were also seized in the raid. 

The red sanders smugglers adopted a new technique to hoodwink the staff at check-post, police and forest officials by making a secret chamber underneath of transport vehicles. The vehicle is loaded with tomatoes while the red sanders logs are concealed in the secret chamber. 

