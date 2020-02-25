After hurling kisses, Jagan punching people with bad calls: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was damaging the reputation of the State, Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he never saw such a “useless” and “inefficient” CM in his political career.

He was speaking at a rally held as part of the TDP's 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' in his Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Monday. The TDP chief launched a broadside against the Jagan government for its decision to have three capitals for the State, closure of Anna Canteens and cancellation of several welfare and development schemes introduced by the previous regime.

Stating that the TDP is organising the Praja Chaitanya Yatra across the State to sensitise people on the "corrupt" practices of the government, Naidu said he would go to Visakhapatnam and explain to the people about the land grabbing of the ruling party leaders in the Port City.

Reiterating that the government started its destruction with demolition of Praja Vedika, he said after hurling kisses during his padayatra, Jagan had now started "punching" people with his bad decisions.

Maintaining that 26 inquiries ordered by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy proved nothing against him in the past, Naidu alleged that the government constituted the Special Investigation Team with the sole intention to target the TDP. Taking strong exception to the YSRC followers resorting to obstruct his convoy, Naidu alleged that the government was trying to expand Pulivendula model rowdyism across the State.

Mild tension

On his arrival at Kuppam constituency from Bengaluru, Naidu was accorded a grand welcome by the TDP followers. However, with the YSRC activists trying to stop his convoy and the TDP activists retaliating the move, mild tension prevailed in the area