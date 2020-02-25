Home States Andhra Pradesh

After hurling kisses, Jagan punching people with bad calls: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Taking strong exception to the YSRC followers resorting to obstruct his convoy, Naidu alleged that the government was trying to expand  Pulivendula model rowdyism across the State. 

Published: 25th February 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu visits Kuppam in Chittoor district on Monday

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu visits Kuppam in Chittoor district on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR:  Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was damaging the reputation of the State, Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he never saw such a “useless” and “inefficient” CM in his political career.

He was speaking at a rally held as part of the TDP's 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' in his Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Monday. The TDP chief launched a broadside against the Jagan government for its decision to have three capitals for the State, closure of Anna Canteens and cancellation of several welfare and development schemes introduced by the previous regime.

Stating that the TDP is organising the Praja Chaitanya Yatra across the State to sensitise people on the "corrupt" practices of the government, Naidu said he would go to Visakhapatnam and explain to the people about the land grabbing of the ruling party leaders in the Port City. 

Reiterating that the government started its destruction with demolition of Praja Vedika, he said after hurling kisses during his padayatra, Jagan had now started "punching" people with his bad decisions.

Maintaining that 26 inquiries ordered by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy proved nothing against him in the past, Naidu alleged that the government constituted the Special Investigation Team with the sole intention to target the TDP. Taking strong exception to the YSRC followers resorting to obstruct his convoy, Naidu alleged that the government was trying to expand  Pulivendula model rowdyism across the State. 

Mild tension

On his arrival at Kuppam constituency from Bengaluru, Naidu was accorded a grand welcome by the TDP followers. However, with the YSRC activists trying to stop his convoy and the TDP activists retaliating the move, mild tension prevailed in the area 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Praja Chaitanya Yatra
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp