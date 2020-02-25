Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugrates Disha police station in Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said superintendents of police must ensure that Disha police station are opened in all districts by the end of next month. The police officers must ensure to accord top priority in this direction.

Addressing the police officers of various districts through video conference after inaugurating the Disha police station in Police Barracks, Chief Minister said the role of female protection secretaries is crucial for implementation of the Disha Act, 2019. Henceforth, the secretaries will be known as ‘village female protection police, he announced.

Enlarging about a variety of issues troubling women and girls in the Vizianagaram district, the Chief Minister sought to know from Superintendent of Police (SP) B Raja Kumari about the number of women police active in the district and in women police stations. While on Disha police station, Jagan announced that YSR village clinics will be set up in all villages across the State. These clinics will operate round-the-clock to provide medical services to villagers.