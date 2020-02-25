Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugrates Disha police station in Vizianagaram

While on Disha police station, Jagan announced that YSR village clinics will be set up in all villages across the State.

Published: 25th February 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching Disha police station in Vizianagaram along with other female ministers

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching Disha police station in Vizianagaram along with other female ministers. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said superintendents of police must ensure that Disha police station are opened in all districts by the end of next month. The police officers must ensure to accord top priority in this direction.

Addressing the police officers of various districts through video conference after inaugurating the Disha police station in Police Barracks, Chief Minister said the role of female protection secretaries is crucial for implementation of the Disha Act, 2019. Henceforth, the secretaries will be known as ‘village female protection police, he announced.

Enlarging about a variety of issues troubling women and girls in the Vizianagaram district, the Chief Minister sought to know from Superintendent of Police (SP) B Raja Kumari about the number of women police active in the district and in women police stations. While on Disha police station, Jagan announced that YSR village clinics will be set up in all villages across the State. These clinics will operate round-the-clock to provide medical services to villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Disha police station Vizianagaram
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp