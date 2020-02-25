Andhra Pradesh government files counter in CAT defending senior IPS officer’s suspension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government told the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that the senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao while working as additional director general (Intelligence), has resorted to irregularities in procurement of security equipment through tenders with an intention to benefit the company owned by his son. It urged the tribunal not to pass any interim orders in the petition filed by Rao since the CID probe into the issue is in progress.

The government has filed counter affidavit before the tribunal bench at Hyderabad dealing with petition filed by Venkateswara Rao challenging his suspension by the AP government. When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, senior counsel G Vidya Sagar, appearing for Rao, submitted that the government’s action against his client was not as per All India Service Rules, and urged the tribunal to grant stay on the suspension order.

Disputing with this, senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for the AP government, pointed out that the petitioner has not challenged the specified Rules. Instead of preferring an appeal to the Central government against the suspension, the petitioner approached the tribunal, he added.He further said that prima facie evidence was established on the grave misconduct by the officer and the government has placed him under suspension.

Petitioner’s counsel Vidya Sagar filed a rejoinder to the counter affidavit and said that the State government has suppressed facts that the Centre had approved purchase of equipment. DGP’s office was the procuring agency and the petitioner was not a member of either the purchase or the technical committee.

As for the allegation of benefiting the petitioner’s son’s company, his son is no longer in any way dependent on him and hence the allegation is untenable. Since there is no valid ground to keep the officer under suspension, he urged the tribunal to grant stay. While refusing to consider the plea, the bench posted the matter to March 6 for further hearing.