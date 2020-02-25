Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Spices processing unit in Vizag Central Jail opens

Quality whole chillies and whole turmeric from Paderu and other tribal areas will be used in the processing unit.

DGP (Prisons) Mohd. Ahsan Reza inaugurating the Spices Processing Unit in Central Jail in Visakhapatnam on Monday

DGP (Prisons) Mohd. Ahsan Reza inaugurating the Spices Processing Unit in Central Jail in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag Central Jail has become the first jail in South India wherein a spices processing unit has been set up within its premises where spices are cleaned, dried, roasted, ground, blended, packed, stored and marketed. Currently, the unit will only process chilli and turmeric. Plans are afoot to include cinnamon at a later date. 

Quality whole chillies and whole turmeric from Paderu and other tribal areas will be used in the processing unit. The chilli powder produced at the jail, apart from using it for jail purposes, will be marketed under the brand name — Sudan Brand. 

After inaugurating the unit on Monday,  Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Mohd Ahsan Reza said the unit will be operated by semi-open prisoners (those allowed to work outside the prison during day and have to return back by night). 

"Keeping in view the demand for the jail products, we have launched the spices processing unit worth Rs 39.5 lakh. About one tonne of chilli powder will be produced per day. Each semi-open prisoner will be given a daily wage of Rs 70 for working in the processing unit," he said.

The unit’s machinery has been supplied and installed by iFuture Globalistic Enterprise Limited. This apart, the jail also has a bakery and prisoners grow vegetables. Some of these are consumed in the jail and the remainder sold in the open market. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recently announced to make the prisoners’ eligible beneficiaries of the Aarogyasri scheme. Reza said that a jail mela will be organised for the prisoners to spend time with their family members on August 15. 

