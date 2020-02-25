Durga temple trust board members take oath

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The newly-constituted Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam board committee members took the oath of office at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam here on Monday. Nine-months after the change of guard in the State, the government issued orders for the constitution of the Non-Hereditary Trust Board to the famous Kanaka Durga temple.

Chairman Paila Sominaidu and trust board members Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, Katakam Sridevi, DVRK Prasad, Busireddy Subbayamma, Puli Chandrakala, OV Ramana, Ganta Prasada Rao, Chakka Venkata Naga Vara Lakshmi, Karthika Rajya Lakshmi, Netikoppula Sujatha, Nalapatta Ambika, Kanugula Venkata Ramana, Nersu Satish, Bandaru Jyothi and main priest Lingam Botla Durga Prasad took the oath and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, addressing on the occasion, said, all the 16 trust board members will form a working committee soon for the ease of administration and monitor the temple development works and religious programmes. Chairman Paila Sominaidu said he will work selflessly for the development and assured corruption-free administration in the temple.