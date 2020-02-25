More than one lakh students to get financial aid in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government has sanctioned Rs 111.82 crore for as many as 1,15,415 eligible students under YSR Jagananna Vasathi Deevana scheme in Guntur district. Under the scheme financial assistance will be given to ITI, polytechnic, degree and postgraduate students towards hostel and mess charges. The money will be credited into bank accounts of the mothers of the eligible students.

Guntur Municipal Commissioner C Anuradha along with MLAs Md Mustafa and M Giridhar launched the programme and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to educate every child in the State. The scheme will help in improving percentage of students form poor background, she said.