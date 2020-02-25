Police in Andhra Pradesh filing false cases against cadre, says TDP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam Party lodged a complaint with the South Coastal Zone Guntur range IG Vineet Brijlal alleging harassment of TDP activists in Amaravati and Chilkaluripet mandals by lodging of false cases, by the police and ruling party activists.

Former ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao, N Anand Babu, TDP leaders M Subba Rao met the IG and sought justice for the aggrieved and lamented that the police while taking TDP cadres into custody were not showing it as arrests.

Pulla Rao said the TDP would file private cases and fight for justice if the police filed false cases against innocent TDP cadres. He said the Chilakaluripet Assembly segment was a peaceful area, but the YSRCP MLA was creating discontent among people by filling false cases against TDP cadres.