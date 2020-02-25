Prakasam boys win quiz contest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first state-level regional language quiz on wildlife and nature was conducted at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) here on Monday.The team from Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential School (APTWRS), Cheemakurthy, Prakasam district, represented by M Amar, M Prabhu Kumar and M Vamshi Naik were the winners.

While the students - V Gopichand, M Likith Kumar and N Raju - of APTWRS (Boys) Peddamadi, ITDA Seethampeta, Srikakulam Disitrct won second prize, students - M Sanjana Priya, K Santosh Kumar and D Vamshi - of Ekalavya Modern Residential School, Munchangiputtu, ITDA Paderu, Visakhapatnam district stood third.