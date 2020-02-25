TDP encouraging murder politics: Andhra Pradesh minister Dharmana Krishna Das

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Reacting to the news of the murder of YSRC leader Kalyanam Atchayya at Alladapeta village in Jalumuru mandal situated in Narasannapeta Assembly segment, Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said TDP was encouraging ‘politics of murder’ in the State.

Addressing mediapersons after visiting the deceased at the hospital, he said he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Strict action would be taken against those involved in the murder of the YSRC leader.

It may be noted Atchayya and two of his family members were grievously injured when four TDP activists attacked them late Sunday night with sticks and sharp objects. The police shifted the injured to Srikakulam Government General Hospital. The doctors referred Atchayya (55) to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Atchayya, who was previously with the TDP had switched sides before the 2019 general elections.