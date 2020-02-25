Vivekananda Reddy case: Andhra Pradesh HC reserves orders on petitions seeking CBI probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a batch of petitions seeking CBI probe into the murder case of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Judge Durgaprasada Rao completed the hearing on individual petitions filed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (as the Opposition leader then), Vivekananda’s wife Soubhagyamma, daughter Sunitha and son-in-law Rajasekhara Reddy, TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy (B Tech Ravi) and BJP leader and former minister C Adinarayana Reddy seeking CBI probe into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, which took place in March last year.

Earlier, Jagan has withdrawn the petition by submitting a memo before the court. During the hearing, the court asked the police to submit all the evidence collected so far, post-mortem report and case diary.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted details in a sealed cover and advocate P Veera Reddy, the counsel of Soubhagyamma, raised objections to the same. Advocate Veera Reddy also raised objection to Jagan filing a memo withdrawing the petition and sought to know as to how a petitioner, who had earlier sought CBI probe, can object to the same once he became Chief Minister.

Veera Reddy sought to know as to why the petitioner (Jagan), who earlier announced that a case related to a murder in Kurnool will be handed over to the CBI, was not ready to hand over Viveka case to the CBI.

Advocate General S Sriram informed the Court that Jagan, as opposition leader, sought CBI probe after noticing that the SIT constituted by the then government was not conducting a fair probe into the case.BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy’s counsel R Basanth and the counsel for BTech Ravi maintained that only a CBI probe will bring out facts in the case.

The Advocate General informed the court that the SIT probe into the murder case will be completed in two months and said that there is no comparison between the Kurnool case and the Viveka murder case. The court too agreed to the contention of the AG over the issue.

Sriram said that the case was being investigated in a transparent manner without any political interference. He further said there was delay in completion of investigation as there were no eyewitnesses. There was delay in verifying whether the handwriting in the letter that was recovered from the scene of offence is that of Vivekananda Reddy or not.

SIT probe will be over in 2 months: AG to court

The counsel of Soubhagyamma, Vivekananda’s wife, raised objection to Jagan filing a memo withdrawing the petition

The counsel sought to know how a petitioner, who had earlier sought CBI probe, can object to the same after he became CM

Advocate General said Jagan sought CBI probe as the SIT constituted by the then govt was not conducting a fair probe

The Advocate General informed the court that the SIT probe will be completed in two months

HC raises questions on 58% quota for local polls

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has raised several questions regarding reservation to be followed in local body elections while considering petitions challenging the 58.85 per cent reservation for SCs, STs and BCs. The Bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya will hear the petitions again on Tuesday (February 25).

It sought to know if the AP BC Finance Corporation Limited was formed as per Article 340 of the Constitution. Does Article 340 empower the President of India to constitute such a commission? Does the Commission have powers to recommend the State and Centre to initiate measures for addressing the backwardness of BCs in education and social aspects?

Had the President issued any notification for ascertaining the backwardness of BCs in education and social aspects in view of the 102nd Constitution amendment? Similarly, the State government was also asked to submit detailed arguments with regard to Sec 202-A (BC reservation) of AP Panchayat Raj Act.