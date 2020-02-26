Home States Andhra Pradesh

Akademi award for P Sathyavathi for translating book on transgender

Revathi wrote it in 2004, Sathyvathi translated it in 2016, and is set to receive the award in July this year.

Published: 26th February 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh P Sathyavathi received Kendra Sahitya Academy Award in translation category for the translation of a Tamil book - an autobiography of a transgender in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh P Sathyavathi received Kendra Sahitya Academy Award in translation category for the translation of a Tamil book - an autobiography of a transgender in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award winner P Sathyavathi was surprised when she got a call on a bright Monday morning informing her that she would receive the award for a book she translated four years ago. It was a transgender’s autobiography she had translated from English to Telugu.

“The book was originally written in Tamil by Revathi, who used to be known as Doraiswami. After reading the English version, I was taken aback by the struggles of the community and decided to translate it to Telugu,” said Sathyavathi.

In the book, Revathi shares her journey of living as a transgender in a society where such people are looked down upon. She also mentions a few incidents in which members of the community were not even considered as human beings.

While in English the book is named The Truth About Me: A Hijra Life Story, the Telugu version goes by the title Nijam Cheptunna: Oka Hijra Atmakatha. The original, in Tamil, was titled Unarvum Uruvamum (Feelings of the Entire Body). 

Revathi wrote it in 2004, Sathyvathi translated it in 2016 and is set to receive the award in July this year. “I got several congratulatory calls throughout the day, but the one that brought most joy was from Revathi. Neither could she speak Telugu, nor could I thank her in Tamil. But we somehow managed to interact in Hindi. Her call was the real award for me,” she smiled. 

Writer’s phone call real award, says Sathyavathi 

Revathi wrote it in 2004, Sathyvathi translated it in 2016 and won the award this year. “I got several congratulatory calls throughout the day, but the one that brought me most joy was from Revathi. Neither could she speak Telugu, nor could I thank her in Tamil. But despite the language barrier, we somehow managed to interact in Hindi. Her call was the real award for me,” she said with a smile of pride.

A teacher by profession, Sathyavathi began writing in 1971 and has 50 short stories to her name. One of them, ‘What Is My Name’, has also been included in the Class X syllabus. 

“It’s about a woman who loses her identity after getting married. She roams around the city asking about her name, only to learn that no one can identify her. The story covers her journey towards gradually regaining her identity, hobbies and talents. I wrote it to advise women not to lose their identity under any circumstances,” she explained.

Now, one of her friends is making a short film based on the book. As far as the autobiography is concerned, it is the fifth book she has translated.

“I love writing more than translating, but feel there is a need to translate books so we can cater to more readers. Books like these deserve to be read by as many people as possible, but the language is often a barrier,” she opined.

Born into a middle-class family in Kollakaluru, a small village in Tenali, she is the eldest daughter of her parents Satyanarayana Desiraju, a farmer, and Kanaka Durga, homemaker.

Giving credit to her father, 79-year-old Sathyvathi said, “It was only because of my progressive-thinking father that I could attend school and finished my education in those days as a post-graduate in English Literature.”

She taught English at Sayyed Applaswami College till 1998, after which she completely focused on writing. 

Sharing her views on the younger generation not being attracted to reading, she said, “It all depends on what environment the child is brought up in. I had a childhood full of newspapers and books, which played the most important role in inculcating the habit of reading, eventually leading to what I am today. Not all my siblings are writers, but each one at least has the habit of reading. Parents should take an interest in helping their children develop the habit of reading and writing.” 

Regarding the availability of books online leading to the vanishing of libraries, she said online books are good and necessary in today’s fast-paced world of globalisation as they reach more people.

“But nothing can beat the touch and smell of a book. A true reader or book lover will always choose a hard copy over the soft,” she said. She also opined that one should have some connection with either of the art forms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sahitya Akademi Award Sathyavathi
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp