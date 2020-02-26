Akademi award for P Sathyavathi for translating book on transgender

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award winner P Sathyavathi was surprised when she got a call on a bright Monday morning informing her that she would receive the award for a book she translated four years ago. It was a transgender’s autobiography she had translated from English to Telugu.

“The book was originally written in Tamil by Revathi, who used to be known as Doraiswami. After reading the English version, I was taken aback by the struggles of the community and decided to translate it to Telugu,” said Sathyavathi.

In the book, Revathi shares her journey of living as a transgender in a society where such people are looked down upon. She also mentions a few incidents in which members of the community were not even considered as human beings.

While in English the book is named The Truth About Me: A Hijra Life Story, the Telugu version goes by the title Nijam Cheptunna: Oka Hijra Atmakatha. The original, in Tamil, was titled Unarvum Uruvamum (Feelings of the Entire Body).

Revathi wrote it in 2004, Sathyvathi translated it in 2016 and is set to receive the award in July this year. “I got several congratulatory calls throughout the day, but the one that brought most joy was from Revathi. Neither could she speak Telugu, nor could I thank her in Tamil. But we somehow managed to interact in Hindi. Her call was the real award for me,” she smiled.

A teacher by profession, Sathyavathi began writing in 1971 and has 50 short stories to her name. One of them, ‘What Is My Name’, has also been included in the Class X syllabus.

“It’s about a woman who loses her identity after getting married. She roams around the city asking about her name, only to learn that no one can identify her. The story covers her journey towards gradually regaining her identity, hobbies and talents. I wrote it to advise women not to lose their identity under any circumstances,” she explained.

Now, one of her friends is making a short film based on the book. As far as the autobiography is concerned, it is the fifth book she has translated.

“I love writing more than translating, but feel there is a need to translate books so we can cater to more readers. Books like these deserve to be read by as many people as possible, but the language is often a barrier,” she opined.

Born into a middle-class family in Kollakaluru, a small village in Tenali, she is the eldest daughter of her parents Satyanarayana Desiraju, a farmer, and Kanaka Durga, homemaker.

Giving credit to her father, 79-year-old Sathyvathi said, “It was only because of my progressive-thinking father that I could attend school and finished my education in those days as a post-graduate in English Literature.”

She taught English at Sayyed Applaswami College till 1998, after which she completely focused on writing.

Sharing her views on the younger generation not being attracted to reading, she said, “It all depends on what environment the child is brought up in. I had a childhood full of newspapers and books, which played the most important role in inculcating the habit of reading, eventually leading to what I am today. Not all my siblings are writers, but each one at least has the habit of reading. Parents should take an interest in helping their children develop the habit of reading and writing.”

Regarding the availability of books online leading to the vanishing of libraries, she said online books are good and necessary in today’s fast-paced world of globalisation as they reach more people.

“But nothing can beat the touch and smell of a book. A true reader or book lover will always choose a hard copy over the soft,” she said. She also opined that one should have some connection with either of the art forms.