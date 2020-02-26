Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government forcefully acquiring lands from poor for housing: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu accused the government of taking away not just assigned lands, but also endowment lands, APIIC lands, university and college grounds, tanks, and lakes.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:17 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Stating that there is ‘unrest’ among the people of the State due to the faulty and idiotic rule of the  YRC government, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has questioned what right the State has to forcefully acquire assigned lands from poor for its 25 lakh house sites programme. 

Addressing media in Kuppam on Tuesday, he accused the government of taking away not just assigned lands, but also endowment lands, APIIC lands, university and college grounds, tanks, and lakes. “In all, around 6,000 acres of assigned lands were forcefully acquired by the government for its house sites for poor programme. Who gave them that right? How can they claim assigned lands given to poor SCs, ST farmers as government lands?” he demanded to know. 

Stating that they were not against the scheme, he said they want the State to purchase the needed lands in a proper manner.  He said any government analysis the pros and cons of the previous policies and make some amendments to the policies. “I did the same in case of Jalyagnam, Arogyasri and I did not scrap them. But, what we see today is the complete scrapping of the existing policies,” he said.

Asserting that Amaravati will remain the State capital, Naidu ridiculed the three capital cities’ proposal and questioned, “Why not 13 capitals for AP, one for each district? Why not a mobile capital?”  On the involvement of TDP ministers in ESI scam, he dismissed them as baseless allegations. On PPAs, he accused three AIS officials —  Ajeya Kallam, Ramesh, both advisors and Srikant —  of distorting facts. 

TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Amaravati land housing for all
Comments

