CAT sets aside Andhra Pradesh order suspending IRS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Andhra Pradesh government, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench at Hyderabad on Tuesday set aside the order of the State government suspending IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore from service accusing him of misappropriation of funds as chief executive officer of AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) and for ordering ACB and CID probe. Besides, the bench directed the Centre to relieve the officer to join his parent organisation, the Income Tax department.

The bench passed this order in a case filed by Krishna Kishore against the suspension order of the Andhra Pradesh government. Following the request of TDP government in 2015, Krishna Kishore, IRS, and Income Tax commissioner, was sent on deputation and appointed as CEO of APEDB.

In July last year, the Jagan government transferred him to the general administration department, and later suspended him.

Earlier, the counsel appearing for Krishna Kishore, urged the bench to pass orders for cancellation of deputation so that he can his parent organisation.

The tribunal earlier stayed the suspension of the officer and ACB/CID probe ordered by AP government based on a complaint filed by P Tulasi Rani, special grade deputy collector, APEDB.

It was not proper for the government to keep the officer idle without any work despite the latter, who is on deputation, seeking to relieve him from the present post. The petitioner might lose seniority if there is delay in taking charge of the new post, the bench said.