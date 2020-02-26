Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops nab Nigerian, 2 others for cyber fraud in Prakasam

Accused took H 14 lakh from victim on pretext of building churches

Published: 26th February 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Prakasam police have arrested a gang of three, including a Nigerian national, on charges of online fraud to the tune of Rs14.67 lakh. The trio were arrested based on a complaint filed by one V Achaiah at Podili police station.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal said the 28-year-old engineering student from Baptistpalem in Podali followed DP Joshua ministries of Nigeria on Facebook. The accused Onyech Hyginus alias Petar Daniel, who owns the FB account of DP Joshua lured Achaiah in the name of conducting prayers for his family members.

The Nigerian national reportedly made promises to Achaiah that they are constructing churches and hospitals in India with $2.4 billion and he would be given a commission of 20 per cent if he helps them. Believing his words, Achaiah deposited Rs 14.67 lakh in various accounts of the accused. Later, when Achaiah realised that he was duped, he filed a complaint with the police and the case was registered under Section 420 of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act.

Podili Circle Inspector V Sreeram investigated and collected technical data. Based on the information of the bank accounts in which money was deposited, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector KK Mitla went to Delhi.On February 21, the police arrested Onyech Hyginus along with two others — Shahid Khan and Mahammed Yaqoob (Both resident of Delhi) — with the help of Delhi police cyber cell. Later, the accused were produced in the Court there and brought to Podili on Tuesday. 

The SP said the Nigerian national came to India in 2012 on the pretext of coaching football. Earlier, he was arrested by Delhi police for overstay in the country under Section 14 of Foreigners Act after his Visa got expired in 2014. He underwent imprisonment for two years in Tihar jail. After the release, he along with two other accused started cheating people in the name of Joshua ministries of Nigeria. 

The police seized five mobile phones, nine ATM cards, 22 chequebooks and a Nigerian ID card
Appreciating Podili police, SP Siddharth Kaushal appealed to the people not to fall prey to online fraudsters. Nobody should disclose ATM PIN numbers, OTP numbers to anyone, he said. He urged people not to respond to e-mails and messages promising freebies and prizes.

Hyginus was earlier arrested in 2014
The Nigerian national came to India in 2012 on the pretext of coaching football. Earlier, he was arrested by Delhi police for overstay in the country under Section 14 of Foreigners Act after his visa got expired in 2014. He underwent imprisonment for two years in Tihar Jail

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
online fraud cyber crime Andhra Pradesh Prakasam
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp