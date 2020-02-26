Cops nab Nigerian, 2 others for cyber fraud in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have arrested a gang of three, including a Nigerian national, on charges of online fraud to the tune of Rs14.67 lakh. The trio were arrested based on a complaint filed by one V Achaiah at Podili police station.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal said the 28-year-old engineering student from Baptistpalem in Podali followed DP Joshua ministries of Nigeria on Facebook. The accused Onyech Hyginus alias Petar Daniel, who owns the FB account of DP Joshua lured Achaiah in the name of conducting prayers for his family members.

The Nigerian national reportedly made promises to Achaiah that they are constructing churches and hospitals in India with $2.4 billion and he would be given a commission of 20 per cent if he helps them. Believing his words, Achaiah deposited Rs 14.67 lakh in various accounts of the accused. Later, when Achaiah realised that he was duped, he filed a complaint with the police and the case was registered under Section 420 of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act.

Podili Circle Inspector V Sreeram investigated and collected technical data. Based on the information of the bank accounts in which money was deposited, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector KK Mitla went to Delhi.On February 21, the police arrested Onyech Hyginus along with two others — Shahid Khan and Mahammed Yaqoob (Both resident of Delhi) — with the help of Delhi police cyber cell. Later, the accused were produced in the Court there and brought to Podili on Tuesday.

The SP said the Nigerian national came to India in 2012 on the pretext of coaching football. Earlier, he was arrested by Delhi police for overstay in the country under Section 14 of Foreigners Act after his Visa got expired in 2014. He underwent imprisonment for two years in Tihar jail. After the release, he along with two other accused started cheating people in the name of Joshua ministries of Nigeria.

The police seized five mobile phones, nine ATM cards, 22 chequebooks and a Nigerian ID card

Appreciating Podili police, SP Siddharth Kaushal appealed to the people not to fall prey to online fraudsters. Nobody should disclose ATM PIN numbers, OTP numbers to anyone, he said. He urged people not to respond to e-mails and messages promising freebies and prizes.

