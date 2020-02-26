Home Minister launches Vdocu App in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharita on Tuesday lunched a new mobile App Vdocu in Guntur and said the youth should come up with innovative ideas and create new technology for the development of the country. She said the Vdocu App was created to avoid counterfeit certificates. Some selfish people have been cheating the government and public by creating fake certificates in the State, she added. On this occasion, Aimon firm chief Gundimeda Mohanakrishnan said the App has been created to curb frauds. He said, Vdocu has a digital security feature that enables the document issuers to verify and avoid fake certificates. The App will also help in avoiding duplication of certificates, he added.