Modern parking facility in Tirupati 

CHITTOOR : To resolve the parking woes in the temple city, the Tirupati Urban Development Authority is planning to construct a multi-level car parking at Tiruchanur. Recently, the TUDA asked the revenue and civic body officials to hand over vacant places to it for development of parking spaces.Over 70,000 pilgrims visit the temple city daily. Some of them visit Tirupati in their own vehicles. Lack of adequate parking space in the temple city has become a serious issue, causing severe hardships to denizens and pilgrims.

“Vehicular movement is steadily increasing, leading to severe traffic congestion in Tirupati. TUDA will develop parking spaces with latest technology if the revenue, TTD and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) allot vacant lands to the urban authority.

TUDA has also decided to recruit intellectuals from IITs, IIMs and other higher educational institutions under the consultant programme to develop a master plan for roads,” said TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. An official said that automated multi-level car parking system is a technically sound option to overcome the space crunch.