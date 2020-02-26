One killed as tractor turns turtle

By Express News Service

ELURU: An elderly woman was killed and 20 women were injured when a tractor trailer on which they were travelling overturned at Tadicharla in Kamavarapukota mandal on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Kankipati Mangamma, 70. She died while undergoing treatment at PHC in Dwaraka Tirumala. Police said around 40 women agriculture workers went to a field on the tractor for harvesting maize crop. On their way back, the tractor trailer overturned while trying to avoid hitting a sign board. The injured women were shifted to the government general hospital. The condition of one injured is said to be critical.