Andhra Pradesh

Panel to enhance prisoners’ wages in Andhra Pradesh

The prisoners are working in two shifts -- 7 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm daily -- based on the demand and their health condition.

Published: 26th February 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government on Tuesday constituted a committee to study revision of wages of prison inmates for the work done by them during the jail term. Principal secretary to government Kumar Vishwajeet issued an order and asked DG Prisons and Correctional Services to take necessary actions. 

At present, the government is paying Rs 30 for an unskilled worker, Rs 50 for semi-skilled and Rs 70 for a skilled worker. The prisoners are working in two shifts -- 7 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 4 pm daily -- based on the demand and their health condition. Earlier, High Court had instructed the State government to look into the issue of wages of jail inmates after a writ petition filed by one advocate Thandava Yogesh last year seeking enhancement of wages of the prison inmates.  

The four-member committee, which includes principal secretary to government, Home department (chairman), secretary to government, Finance department (member), principal secretary to government, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Department (member) and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services (member/convener), will study the possibilities and recommend the quantum of equitable wages payable to the prisoners.  The products made by the inmates in jails are being sold in the open market.

