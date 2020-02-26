Police arrest 'Madhugiri Modi' in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Madhugiri police have arrested Atul Kumar Sabarwal who used to claim himself as 'Madhugiri Modi' and had shared his video with insulting remarks on prophet on social media at Azad Nagar in Ananthapura of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

As soon he triggered the controversy on February 10, a section of the community of a people had staged instant protests and had also appealed to the authorities for action against him as he had incited them.

The police had booked him under sections 153A, 295A of IPC read with 67 IT Act 2000.

"We have arrested him and taken into the custody for an interrogation," the police informed TNIE.

He had been booked under similar circumstances at the police stations of Jayanagara Tumakuru, Chitradurga Rural, and town, Gangavathi of Koppal, Jayanagara of Shivamogga and Napoklu in Kodagu.

Superintendent of Police Dr K Vamsi Krishna had appreciated the team of police which hunted him down.