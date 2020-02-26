Srisailam temple nets Rs 3.9 crore    

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam has earned an income of Rs 3.97 crore through Hundi offerings. The Hundi offerings were counted on Tuesday after the end of the 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.Temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said devotees offered Rs 3,97,80,828 to the Lord. Foreign currency was also dropped in the temple Hundis by pilgrims who visited Srisailam from abroad during Brahmotsavams. The temple also received 585 grams of gold and 22 kg of silver through offerings.