Tribunal sets aside AP government order against IRS officer Krishna Kishore 

Published: 26th February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the Andhra Pradesh government, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Hyderabad on Tuesday set aside the order of the State government suspending IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore, charging him with misappropriation of funds as the chief executive officer of AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) and for ordering ACB and CID probe. Besides, the bench directed the Centre to relieve the officer to join his parent organisation, the Income Tax department.

The bench passed this order in a case filed by Kishore against the suspension order of the AP government.
Following the request of TDP government in 2015, Kishore, IRS, and Income Tax Commissioner, was sent on deputation and appointed as the CEO of APEDB. In July last year, the Jagan government transferred him to the General Administration department, and later suspended him. 

Earlier, Kishore’s counsel urged the bench to pass orders for cancellation of deputation so that he can join his parent organisation. The tribunal earlier stayed the suspension of the officer and ACB/CID probe ordered by the AP government based on a complaint filed by P Tulasi Rani, special grade deputy collector, APEDB. 

