World Bank to assist Andhra Pradesh in education and health schemes  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A World Bank delegation led by Lynne Sherburne Benz, Regional Director, Human Development, South Asia, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat near here on Tuesday and assured that they would join hands with the State government in the implementation of various schemes.

The Chief Minister spoke on several schemes, with particular reference to the revolutionary changes being brought in education, health and agriculture sectors. Applauding the initiatives being taken by the State government, the delegation felt that results of development could be achieved by investing in human resources.

Stating that the CM was taking remarkable steps, the delegation assured to take part in the programmes being taken up by his government. The State would make rapid strides in development if it invested more in human resources, the World Bank team said.

It told the CM that it was keen on helping the State government liberally in the fields of education, health and social security and made it clear that it would acquire an idea in the areas where it would be helpful to the government by spending the next four months with the officials to get to know things in the right perspective.

The World Bank team was all praise for the Chief Minister for the initiatives he had taken in the fields of education, health and agriculture sectors after understanding the pulse of the people at the grassroot level through his 3,648 km padayatra in the State.

The team felt that it was a step in the right direction to take up e-governance through ward and village secretariats by keeping data available from the village level.