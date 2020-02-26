YSRC set to win all four RS seats in Andhra Pradesh, Speculation rife on deal with BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Race for Rajya Sabha seats has begun in the ruling YSRC with the term of four MPs representing AP in the Upper House coming to an end by April 9. The four MPS are Mohd Ali Khan and Tikkavarapu Subbarami Reddy (Congress), Thota Seetharama Lakshmi (TDP) and K Keshava Rao (TRS). The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule of biennial elections for 55 Rajya Sabha MP seats from 17 States.

The election is set to be unanimous in the State as the YSRC has more than the required number of MLAs as it bagged a whopping 151 MLA seats out of the total 175 in the 2019 elections. The TDP, which has just 23 MLAs (already two MLAs defied the party line), is not in a position to win even a single seat out of the four.

Sources said that one of the RS seats is reserved for a BJP central leader. Sources in the saffron party indicated that they will follow the Odisha line in AP. In Odisha, the BJP and BJD fought each other in Assembly elections and joined hands at the Central level.

“Either a Union minister or a leader/entrepreneur recommended by the BJP may get the Rajya Sabha berth from AP,’’ a prominent BJP leader said.

As there will be no further vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from the State till June, 2022, when four MPs will retire, the competition in the YSRC is tough. Sources said that in the eventuality of giving a seat to the BJP, the YSRC may allot an MP seat to a minority leader.

As both the MPs representing YSRC in the Rajya Sabha are from the Reddy community, the party this time may not nominate another person from the community and instead pick up a candidate from some other forward caste besides allocating a seat each to BC and SC/ST.

“We have come to know that TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Beeda Mastan Rao are in the list of aspirants. This apart, as the government decided to abolish the Council, it may have to accommodate Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana,” a YSRC leader said.

He observed that Jagan may take a final call and announce the names of the candidates at the earliest to arrest the speculations.

Meanwhile, with four MPs of the TDP merging with the BJP and one MP retiring in April this year, the strength of the yellow party in the Upper House will be reduced to one and it will have no representation once party MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar retires in April, 2024.

Poll schedule

Issue of notification: March 6

Last date for filing nominations: March 13

Scrutiny of nominations: March 16

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: March 18

Date of polling and results: March 26