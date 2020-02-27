42 village courts to come up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded permission for setting up of Gram Nyayalayas (village courts) at 42 locations in the state. The setting up of Gram Nyayalayas was mandated through the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008 which paved way for the establishment of the village courts for speedy and easy access to the justice system in rural parts.

The Registrar (Administration) of the High Court of AP had sent the proposal to the government for establishment of 42 Gram Nyayalayas. Then, the government-sanctioned orders for establishment of the village courts. Each court will have a Gram Nyayadhikari (in the cadre of Junior Civil Judge or Judicial Magistrate of First Class). The maximum number of village courts will come in Guntur district (12), followed by Prakasam (8).