Andhra to formulate energy export policy to promote investments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to create a conducive environment for increasing power generation and bringing in more investments to the power sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to formulate an energy export policy. The CM noted that promoting investments, and thereby creating employment, in the energy sector should be the objective of the policy.

In a meeting with Energy Department officials on Wednesday, the Chief Minister suggested that the policy may encourage companies which set up units in Andhra Pradesh and market them to other States. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to explore avenues to reach their objective. A proposal on leasing out land to industrial units in the sector was also discussed, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. “Leasing outlands would also help the farmers get a regular annual income and the land rights will be with the farmers themselves. Such a proposal would encourage setting up of industries in the State,” he noted.

It is learnt that the officials have already begun working on drafting the policy and it is expected to be ready in the next two-three months. In the meeting, the officials also informed that the NTPC Ltd was ready to increase power production in the State by another 1,000 megawatts (MW) and added that efforts were being made to provide them with the required land.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the proposal to set up 10,000 MW solar power plants in the State. After discussing the procedural requirements for setting up the same, Jagan directed the officials to make the project a reality at the earliest. With the State government committed to provide qualitative, uninterrupted and sustainable free power to farmers for nine hours, the CM has instructed the department to complete the automation of feeders within the next two years.