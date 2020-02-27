BJP's Muralidhar Rao sees Opposition conspiracy in disturbing peace in Delhi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP national general secretary V Muralidhar Rao has accused the Opposition parties of creating disturbances in New Delhi to dent India’s image during US President Donald Trump’s visit. He was speaking at the Citizens Amendment Act awareness programme organised by the party here on Wednesday.

The BJP leader reiterated that the CAA will not affect Muslims in the country in any way. The opposition parties were trying to provoke the Muslims, but BJP is committed to the welfare of all people, he maintained.

US President Donald Trump condemned terrorism and stated that the US will join hands with India in its fight against terrorism, he said and hailed it as a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also took a dig at YSRC for “stalling the development of the State” with its immature decisions. BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana accused the Congress of spreading lies on CAA. State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar spoke.