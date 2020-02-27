Home States Andhra Pradesh

Class 3 girl sexually assaulted, left abandoned in Andhra Pradesh

On Wednesday around 9:30 pm, she was waiting for her father outside their house when a person riding a bicycle approached her, and promised to take her to her father.

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and abandoned in bushes on the roadside near the IIIT-Nuzvid in Krishna district in the late hours of Wednesday. She was found after a police patrol team heard her cries and shifted her to a hospital.

Nuzvid sub-inspector P Ramachandra Rao said, the Class III girl studying in a local school, was the daughter of a construction worker who was residing at Gandhi Nagar in the town. 

On Wednesday around 9:30 pm, she was waiting for her father outside their house when a person riding a bicycle approached her. The unidentified person lured her saying that he will take the girl to her father and took her away.

The accused took the girl to the outskirts of Nuzvid near the IIIT and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, the accused abandoned the girl in the bushes on the roadside.

Late in the night, a police patrol team led by Nuzvid circle inspector P Ramachandra Rao was passing through the road when they heard the cries. 

The girl was allegedly raped by the accused and left her near IIIT. Police patrolling team who were passing through the locality heard the girl's cries and shifted her to the area hospital in Nuzvid for first aid. 

With her condition getting critical, she was shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) Vijayawada where the doctors have reported that there has been no improvement yet. 

A case under POCSO Act was registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused. Police are investigating the case based on the CCTV footage which shows the unidentified man taking the girl with him on his bicycle.

Comments

