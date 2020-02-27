Home States Andhra Pradesh

Disaster warning system launched for coastal Andhra Pradesh

Second State in country to get advanced mechanism after Odisha.
 

Published: 27th February 2020 09:01 AM

Home Minister M Sucharita inaugurating EWDS at AP Disaster Management office at Kunchanapally in Guntur district on Wednesday

Home Minister M Sucharita inaugurating EWDS at AP Disaster Management office at Kunchanapally in Guntur district on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Home and Disaster Management Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurated Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) at Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) office in Kunchanapalli of Guntur district on Wednesday and said AP was the second State in the country to get such a facility equipped with the advanced mechanism, after Odisha. Sucharitha also inaugurated the mass message and siren activating system. The EWDS was enabled in 76 mandals, 16 fish landing centres, eight tourism destinations in nine coastal districts across the State.

The advanced system will alert the public about natural calamities early and officials accordingly can shift them to safer places during impending natural disasters and also help the administration to take up rescue operations effectively.Addressing mediapersons on the occasion, the Home Minister said the early warning system would help rescue operators in shifting people to safer places and reducing the loss of human lives during natural calamities like floods, cyclones and lightning strikes.

She also said that using technology during troubled times would also benefit the progress of the State’s economy. “More than 75 lakh people residing in the coastal areas can be alerted at once,” she said.A pre-warning siren will help to warn the vast population of the State residing along its coast through loud sirens from towers installed at the locations. The EWDS is an automatic public address system and being implemented under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project. It comprises certain devices inbuilt into it like Satellite-Based Mobile Data Voice Terminals (SBMDVT), Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), Mass Messaging System (MMS) and Universal Communication Interface (UCI), which help in inter-operability among different communication technologies.

Principal secretary V Usha Rani said EWDS was developed in such a way that they could work withstanding heavy gales ranging even 250 kmph. Disaster Management commissioner K Kannababu said the project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 87 crore and installed sirens at all cyclone rehabilitation centres in 145 villages.

How EWDS works?
Whenever there is the slightest hint of natural calamities such as cyclone in the system will broadcast a warning with the press of a button from the control room and loud sirens will go off in the coastal villages. The sirens can be heard within a radius of 1.5 km.

