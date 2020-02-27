Elderly couple smothered to death in Visakhapatnam, gold and cash stolen from home

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An elderly couple were smothered to death and gold and cash were stolen from their house by unknown persons in Visakhapatnam city on the early hours of Thursday.

The elderly couple identified as Jeeripothula Samudrau and his wife Parvati were residing at Narava in Pendurti.

The couple were found murdered in the house by neighbours on Thursday morning. Police said the couple died due to suffocation and suspect they might have been smothered to death by pillows.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police V Suresh Babu has appealed to the public to be alert with unknown persons who enter houses claiming they are government staff.

Recently, miscreants burgled a house in the city after gaining entry posing themselves as GVMC staff.