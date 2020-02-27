Home States Andhra Pradesh

Finally, Annem Jyothi set to return from coronavirus-affected Wuhan

The authorities refused two Indians along with Jyothi, while 58 TSL employees, who were sent for training returned to India.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The 21-year-old techie Annem Jyothi

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  It is good news for the family members, relatives and friends of Kurnool-based Annem Jyothi, who has been allowed to leave coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China. On Wednesday, the Indian embassy sent a message to her to get ready for departure. Her mother Prameelamma said that Jyothi will be arriving in India within 48 hours and she may be on the relief flight on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

For the last 25 days, her family was making all efforts to get clearance for her to leave Wuhan. Jyothi, daughter of Annem Maheswara Reddy, a native of Ernapadu village in Bandi Atmakur mandal. She shifted to her mother Prameelamma’s home Bijinavemula after Maheswara Reddy died due to illness in 2014.

Presently, Jyothi and her brother are living in Bijinavemula. Jyothi was engaged to one Amarnath Reddy, a native of Thammadapalle village in Mahanandi mandal, a chartered accountant working in Bangalore.

Their marriage has been fixed for March 14.  She is an employee of TSL Company, and was stuck in China after the Indian plane officials objected to her coming home with high fever on February 2.

She was taking training at Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. The authorities refused two Indians along with Jyothi, while 58 TSL employees, who were sent for training returned to India.

