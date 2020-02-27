Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC commissioner gives final push to map Guntur households

The ward volunteers have completed mapping of 3,733 clusters out of 4,043 clusters in 57 wards of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Published: 27th February 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:11 AM

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The ward volunteers have completed mapping of 3,733 clusters out of 4,043 clusters in 57 wards of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC). Municipal Commissioner C Anuradha said the volunteers had already completed mapping of 1,70,013 houses out of 1,97,118 houses in the city. She urged the people of the city to cooperate with the volunteers to complete the mapping of remaining houses in the city.

The commissioner directed the nodal officers to coordinate with administrative secretaries and ward volunteers to complete the mapping process as soon as possible. Every house will have to be included in the mapping with the support of the family members, Anuradha said. The nodal officers will have to create awareness on mapping, cluster wise, among the family members and collect details from them as per the guidelines of the government, she said. 

“The mapping is very important to distribute welfare schemes to the beneficiaries; so the volunteers will have to obtain all details of family members in the city,” the commissioner said. The secretaries will have to chalk out a plan with the support of ward volunteers in respective areas to complete the mapping process as per scheduled, the commissioner said.

So, the volunteers will have to collect the information from the respective families after showing their identity cards. The people are generally available in the houses at early hours of the day so the volunteers must reach their houses while they were there to collect information through interaction at their doorstep, the municipal commissioner said.

Comments

