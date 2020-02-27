Home States Andhra Pradesh

Health cards for cattle in Andhra Pradesh by May-end

Scheme to compensate for loss of cattle; 25 lakh households identified in livestock census.

By  Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The distribution of the recently-announced health cards for livestock will begin by May-end, and it will be done with the help of village volunteers through the 11,158 Rythu Bharosa Kendras that will be built across the state. In an interaction with TNIE, Animal Husbandry director Dr M Srinivas Rao said all health-related services including de-worming, breeding, brucellosis vaccination, foot and mouth disease control, entertoxemia disease (ETD) control and sheep packs would be covered under the scheme.
Vaccination and de-worming programmes would be conducted twice a year across the state. 

The scheme will also compensate for the loss of cattle under the livestock loss compensation provision.“While Rs 30,000 will be given for the loss of a country-bred (fine quality) bovine, Rs 15,000 will be given for country-bred (common variety) cattle. An amount of Rs 6,000, which can be extended up to Rs 1,20,000 for 20 animals of each owner, will be given for  the loss of sheep and goat. Around Rs 50 crore will be spent every year to extend these services,” explained Rao.

Each household that owns cattle will be given a card. Nearly 25 lakh such households have been identified through the livestock census conducted last year. “As per the census, approximately 1.6 crore bovine and 2.37 crore sheep and goats will be covered under this service,” said the director. The cards will also include medical aid for newborn calves. “Nearly 12 lakh calves are born in Andhra Prdaesh every year. Once the calf is born, the owner should take it to the hospital and get it registered using his card,” added Rao.

Explaining the process of implementation of the scheme, Rao said once the farmers get the cards, they have to mention the breed, if the animals have any medical history or are suffering from ailments, if the female are artificially impregnated and if the owners wish to either buy new animals or sell their own.

Every time an animal is treated, the veterinary doctors will mention the treatment given so that the next time it is brought to a hospital, the doctor will know its case history.

“Information such as the exact date when the animal should be vaccinated, what measures need to be taken at home in order to prevent infections and diseases, will also be mentioned in the card,” said Rao.On stray and livestock in orphanages, Rao said the services would be extended under special provision only if the civic bodies or animal activists came forward to adopt them.

