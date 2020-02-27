High-level Andhra Pradesh delegation scouts for business in Saudi Arabia

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The official delegation of the State government that left for Saudi Arabia held meetings with Indian Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayed and officials of the Saudi Arabia Centre for International Strategy and Investments (counterpart of India’s NITI Aayog) to explore various investment opportunities.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, responding to an invitation extended by Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Riyadh, deputed an official delegation, comprising Zulfi Ravdjee (Special Representative to AP government, Middle East and Far East), Dr Rajat Bhargava (Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department), Poonam Malakondaiah (SCS, Agriculture) and JNV Subramanyam (Director of Industries), to Saudi Arabia in order to promote business ties and explore opportunities in petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, renewable energy, mining and IT.