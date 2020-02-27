Quiz Chandrababu Naidu on three capitals: Botcha Satyanarayana to Vizagites

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Launching a broadside against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday asked people to question Naidu why he was against the three-capital plan during his visit to north Andhra region. Addressing media persons here, the minister said Naidu was trying to stall the development of Uttarandhra. The land was grabbed in Visakhapatnam by tampering land records during the former TDP government regime.

He said the YSRC government was acquiring land under land pooling to provide sites for housing-for-poor. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said more money should be paid to farmers for acquiring land and under no circumstances will the government tolerate forceful acquisition of land. The minister said there was no dissatisfaction among people about land pooling and, barring Visakhapatnam, land pooling was not taken up in north Andhra regionBotcha said the government has launched a slew of development works in Vizag, which would soon rival Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai.

It was quite unfortunate, the opposition parties were stalling the development projects, he said.He said the TDP president should introspect what development he had done for north Andhra during his 14-year tenure as chief minister. He said people taught Naidu an apt lesson by defeating his party in the elections because they were well aware of the former government’s corrupt activities.

He said people gave Jagan Mohan Reddy an absolute majority as they were vexed with the Naidu’s rule.

The minister asked what was wrong if house sites are given to poor in Amaravati. A couple of leaders will still be left in TDP after the party’s current Praja Chaitanya Yatra, Botcha said.