Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Naidu taken into preventive custody at Visakhapatnam airport amid protests by YSRC

A notice under Section 151 CrPC was served on Naidu and he was taken into preventive custody "because of his safety and security.

Published: 27th February 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive custody at the airport here for his 'safety' as the ruling YSR Congress workers staged a protest opposing his visit, police said.

Tension prevailed near the airport with the TDP workers repulsing the YSRC activists who tried to block Naidu's convoy.

A notice under Section 151 CrPC was served on Naidu and he was taken into preventive custody "because of his safety and security", Visakhapatnam city Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar Meena told PTI.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly was sent back into the VIP lounge inside the airport here.

"He has cooperated with us and agreed to go to the VIP lounge at the airport.

Though we initially tried to allow him to go ahead with his planned programme, there were too many number of protestors and so we decided to take him into preventive custody for his safety," Meena said.

The TDP chief arrived here on Thursday afternoon from Vijayawada en route to Vizianagaram as part of his state-wide Praja Chaitanya yatra.

He was supposed to visit Gopalapatnam and other areas near Visakhapatnam but the YSRC organised a protest opposing his visit.

Calling him "Uttarandhra Drohi" (deceiver of north- coastal Andhra), the ruling party members tried to block the former chief minister's convoy at the airport and squatted on the road.

The TDP workers sought to counter their YSRC counterparts, leading to tension in the area.

The Police Commissioner said there were "no clashes" between workers of the two parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp