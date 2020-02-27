Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension sparks at Vizag airport as Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive custody

In spite of the presence of police, hundreds of YSRC activists gathered on the road leading to the airport and as the convoy of Naidu came out of the airport, they squatted in front of the vehicles.  

Published: 27th February 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu questioning police officials before his arrest at Visakhapatnam airport

Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu questioning police officials before his arrest at Visakhapatnam airport. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Visakhapatnam International Airport, with police taking TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with other TDP senior leaders into preventive custody under Sec 151 of CrPC citing security concerns.

Naidu and other TDP leaders were shifted from the outside of the airport to the VIP lounge in the Airport. Taking a serious exception, TDP chief demanded to know on what grounds he was detained and not being allowed to visit Visakhapatnam.

“After making me sit outside the airport for several hours, police now say they want to take me with them. I said I am willing to go with them, but first, they should give me in writing under what section I am being detained and for what reason. They are not giving the same, further, no police officer is wearing their nameplate or body-worn camera,” he told mediapersons.

Following his outburst, the ACB West Sub Division gave a notice in writing that TDP leaders are being taken into preventive custody under Sect 151 of CrPC.

Earlier in the day, a large number of YSRC workers stopped the convoy of opposition leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's outside the airport and raising Go Back slogans. Naidu, who was on a two-day visit to North Andhra, is visiting Visakhapatnam for the first time after the three capitals proposal, which includes Visakhapatnam as executive capital by relocating secretariate from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, was announced by the YSRC government.

Ruling YSRC announced that it will obstruct Naidu's tour as he and his party are opposing the relocation of executive capital to Visakhapatnam. The TDP, on the other hand, made it clear that its leader will go ahead with the tour under any circumstances.

Though the police denied permission to both the parties to stage any peaceful protests and deployed huge police personnel, leaders and workers of both the parties managed to reach the airport road since Thursday morning.

In spite of the presence of police, hundreds of YSRC activists gathered on the road leading to the airport and as the convoy of Naidu came out of the airport, they squatted in front of the vehicles.   Hundreds of YSRC activists raising GO Back slogans surrounded the vehicle of Naidu even as the party leaders, MLAs, and security personnel stood guard to prevent any attack on Naidu, who is provided Z-Plus category security in view of threat perception to him.

For nearly 45 minutes, the stalemate continued with YSRC activists surrounding the convoy and raising slogans against Naidu and asking him to Go Back. At one stage, with no way to proceed, Naidu got down from his convoy and started walking towards Pendurthy. However, TDP leaders stopped him from doing so as this might lead to further trouble.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu preventive custody
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp