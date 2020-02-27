Tensions rise at Visakhapatnam airport as TDP, YSRC party workers clash ahead of Naidu's visit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed on the roads leading to the Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday with the TDP and YSRC workers ending up in a showdown ahead of TDP president and Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu's arrival to the port city for a two-day visit of North Andhra.

Chandrababu Naidu is visiting Visakhapatnam for the first time since the three capitals proposal -- the relocation of executive capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam announced by the YSRC government.

Ruling YSRC announced that it will obstruct Naidu's tour as he and his party are opposing the relocation of executive capital to Visakhapatnam. The TDP, on the other hand, made it clear that its leader will go ahead with the tour under any circumstances.

Though the police denied permission to both the parties to stage any peaceful protests and deployed huge police personnel, leaders and workers of both the parties managed to reach the airport road as early as Thursday morning.

Anticipating trouble and a possible clash between TDP and YSRC party workers and leaders at the Airport, the Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena refused to give permission for TDP leaders to reach the airport to greet their leader. But late in the night, he gave permission to 50 persons to enter the Airport but there will be no rally.

Meanwhile, police stopped TDP workers led by former MLA Palla Srinivas who were heading to airport in a rally.

YSRC workers were staging dharna at airport junction on the highway raising 'Chandrababu Go back' slogans. The Opposition leader is expected to arrive in the afternoon.

Police have barricaded the airport road but are finding it difficult to keep both party workers at bay.

TDP MLA K Atchannaidu's car was attacked with eggs on the way to the airport while YSRC leaders squatted in front of the convoy of the MLA preventing him from heading to the airport.

Another MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna's vehicle was also stopped by YSRC activists leading to a clash between the two groups.

After arrival, Chandrababu will go to Pendurti where he will address farmers who are opposing the government's decision to take land from them in order to allot the same to the poor under the land pooling scheme.