Tirupati traders to utilise coins donated by devotees 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a move aimed at minimising the problem of piling up of coins in its treasury, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating to hand over the coins offered by the devotees to the traders in the form of packets of Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50. The packets can be given to devotees by the traders whenever a cash transaction takes place.

TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Wednesday held a review meeting with local traders, shopkeepers and bank officials at Tirumala, where he called upon the traders to be a part in building up eco-friendly environs on the hill shrine to which the local shop owners also extended their support to TTD in its pilgrim initiatives.

“As Tirumala is revered as the spiritual capital for all Hindus present across the world, the local traders and shopkeepers of Tirumala should be cordial towards a multitude of visiting pilgrims and enhance the image of holy precincts,” Dharma Reddy said. He said devotees are contributing crores worth coins to Srivari hundi.